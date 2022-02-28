The Terror Remembered

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Long ago in Hungary my father John lived a life of challenges. Never had he experienced freedom or the ability to express himself fully as Magyar Land was oppressed by The Soviet.

Then came the Hungarian Revolution and a call to all young people in the land to stand up and be counted for their motherland.

John stood up and took on this challenge, fighting Hungarian Communist agents and their masters.

Students, working people and those of rural land threw molotov cocktails at Russian tanks and invaders.

Many of John's comrades and neighbours fell to Russian bullets as the might of Russia fell upon this wonderous land.

He was wounded in fights and left for dead, but arose to fight and live again.

The fight was over and the time upon all to decide "should I Stay or should I go".

The Soviet Russian juggernaut had won the day and only by fleeing could John and his Wife survive.

Going to Austria to internment camps they had the chance to decide where to relocate and begin their lives anew.

New Zealand, Australia, Canada or America offered too. The image of the Canadian Rockies filled his mind and so they claimed their lot to Canadian Freedom and a life of toil, benefit and freedom divine.

Thank you, Canada, for your friendship, opportunities and promise.

STEVEN KASZAB

Bradford,

Ontario,

February 25, 2022.