A Double Whammy Of Covid Challenges In The New Year

As the year comes to an end, governments worldwide brace themselves to face the latest COVID-19 variant. Omicron.

Thank goodness, as far as we know, it is not as deadly as its predecessor, the Delta variant.

But that does not mean we should let our guards down because, on Monday, the World Health Organisation pointed out that while the world is on high alert due to the omicron, delta is still responsible for most of the current infections globally.

With delta lingering and omicron descending, it appears as if COVID-19 challenges will be a double whammy in the New Year.

As we prepare to come out of what can be assessed as one of the worst economic periods in modern times, the Bahamas Government will have to buckle down, bite the bullet, and find ways to create a medium between COVID-19 and the economy. Because it appears as if 2022 will be a turbulent year, but with God on our side, we can ride it out.

It’s not going to be easy, but if we cooperate with the health authorities by obeying all of the COVID protocols procedures, we will give COVID a push for our health and our money.

But if we continue to play the thing with the big ears, we will pay the price and can only have ourselves to blame.

Unlike the deadly Delta classic three symptoms of fever, cough, loss of sense of smell or taste.

It is analyzed that the top five symptoms in Omicron are:

Runny nose, headache, tiredness (mild or severe.), sneezing, and sore throat.

Making it more contagious because it can be easily mistaken for the Flu.

As noted in an earlier post I am a COVID survivor and I can’t speak for the 718 departed COVID victims.

May their souls rest in peace. I can say not only did I feel like I was dying, but I also wanted to die. That is how bad the coronavirus made me feel.

So as we prepare to ring out the old and bring in the new year.

As we renew old acquaintances and drink a cup of friendship. We are praying for the return of junkanoo and carnival.

Until then let us protect each other by adhering to all of the COVID-19 protocols, get vaccinated, and look forward to a healthy and prosperous new year.

Happy New Year

God bless the Bahamas

ANTHONY PRATT

Nassau,

December 30, 2021.