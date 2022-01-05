Two Rescued After Plane Crash In Berry Islands

TWO people have been rescued after a plane crashed in the area of Chub Cay, the Berry Islands on Wednesday, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority reported.
The AAIA said it had been notified “of a downed aircraft with United States registration N145TT in the vicinity of Chub Cay.”
“We have initiated accident response protocols and will advise further upon receipt and confirmation of details,” an AAIA official said on Wednesday morning.
“The United States Coast Guard is on scene conducting search and rescue at this time.”
The Cessna 402B aircraft departed the Opa Locka Executive Airport, Opa Locka, Florida with two people on board, the AAIA also said.
Two people have been rescued alive; one has injuries.
• This story has been corrected to say the crash was in the Berry Islands.
Comments
hrysippus 6 hours, 20 minutes ago
Chub Cay used to be part of the Berry Islands, has it been moved or is there another one in Abaco?
DDK 5 hours, 36 minutes ago
🤣🤣🤣
BMW 3 hours, 57 minutes ago
when I read this I really had to laugh!!! Chub Cay is in the frickin Berry Islands you d grade reporter!!!!
Baha10 3 hours, 19 minutes ago
“The Tribune” is certainly not of recent years the very much respected Newspaper it once used to be …
ThisIsOurs 3 hours, 11 minutes ago
You have to give them credit, they corrected it quickly.
Baha10 2 hours, 49 minutes ago
The issue is as a “news” agency accuracy of fact is paramount and this requires either inherent knowledge of the Islands that make up the Country or at least the ability to quickly consult and/or research, with correction in this latest misreporting only occurring after the glaringly obvious to most error was immediately pointed out.
