Two Rescued After Plane Crash In Berry Islands

TWO people have been rescued after a plane crashed in the area of Chub Cay, the Berry Islands on Wednesday, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority reported.

The AAIA said it had been notified “of a downed aircraft with United States registration N145TT in the vicinity of Chub Cay.”

“We have initiated accident response protocols and will advise further upon receipt and confirmation of details,” an AAIA official said on Wednesday morning.

“The United States Coast Guard is on scene conducting search and rescue at this time.”

The Cessna 402B aircraft departed the Opa Locka Executive Airport, Opa Locka, Florida with two people on board, the AAIA also said.

Two people have been rescued alive; one has injuries.

• This story has been corrected to say the crash was in the Berry Islands.