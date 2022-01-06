50 Percent Of Bahamians Are Not Fully Vaccinated

EDITOR, The Tribune.

I was disappointed to hear Minister of Health Dr Michael Darville say in his last press conference before the holidays that nearly 50 percent of Bahamians were fully vaccinated.

That does not seem correct based on the data the Government presents to the Bahamian people

The last data on vaccinations from the final week of December stated that 154,153 people were fully vaccinated.

At the last census in 2010 there were 351,461 people in the country.

There was no census in 2020 due to the pandemic. We, therefore, have to reasonably assume what the current population is.

It would be reasonable to assume that The Bahamas has a population of approximately 400,000 based on customary growth over a decade.

If that were the case, the 154,153 people fully vaccinated would represent 38.5 percent of our population. That is nowhere close to the 50 percent figure the New Day Government claims.

We need the media to challenge the Government when it is off course. The near 50 percent vaccination claim was obviously nonsense.

Truth is, our vaccination rate has slowed tremendously in the past few months. We need it to increase substantially if we are to get out of the emergency phase of the pandemic.

The PLP Government has to do more to encourage and compel Bahamians to get vaccinated. Its efforts thus far have been unsuccessful.

MSG

Nassau,

January 3, 2022.