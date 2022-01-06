Minister Looks Forward To Local Govt Nomination Day

MINISTER of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs Clay Sweeting has expressed excitement for local government nomination day, which takes place today.

“I am excited about what I am seeing across our family of islands,” he said in a press release. “Young people, women, business persons and many others have already started to campaign towards serving as members on their councils and town committee(s)/ boards.

“Like I reiterated a few weeks ago, we need to be a part of this change that is taking place across this country. Now more than ever, persons are realising that you cannot just say ‘do something’ in order to help shape the future of this country. We need dedicated, inspirational Bahamians who really want to be a part of the process to efficiently govern the Family Islands.”

Local government plays an instrumental role in the overall governance of the country.

Both councilors of third-schedule district councils and members of town committees are directly elected, while members of second-schedule councils are indirectly elected from town committees. Third schedule district councils have between five and nine members, whereas the size of councils in both second-schedule councils and town committees varies, according to population size.

Verification of information on the register will be held on January 15.

Publication of the register will be completed on January 17 and the local government election is set for January 27.

The recount will be held the following day and the election writs will be returned on January 31.

The results of the election will be published on that same date.

Mr Sweeting added that he looks forward to working with the successful candidates to progress their respective communities.

“Let’s think national, but act local. Our country needs you and I look forward to working together to decentralise government services, empower local government and to continue our emphasis on Family Islands,” he said.