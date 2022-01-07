Adjusted Guidelines For Those Testing Positive Or Exposed To Covid-19

THE Health and Wellness Ministry has released adjusted guidelines for people who test positive for COVID-19 or have been exposed to positive cases.

Those who have tested positive for the virus—and are asymptomatic or have mild to moderate illness—can now leave isolation after seven days, provided they test negative at the end of the seven days. However, after isolation, the person must wear a N95/KN95 mask for up to three days.

People who are COVID-19 positive, but severely symptomatic or immunocompromised should isolate for 20 days, according to the new guidelines. However, people in this category can consult with their physician who may recommend a shorter isolation period, of no less than 10 days.

“The Ministry of Health and Wellness reminds the public that quarantine and isolation are public health measures intended to reduce the spread of diseases, such as COVID-19,” the ministry said in a statement issued on Friday. “The way that COVID-19 behaves, continues to change. To help protect the citizens and residents of The Bahamas, the Ministry of Health and Wellness will continue to adjust its public health measures as necessary.

“The following updated information applies to vaccinated and unvaccinated people who test positive for COVID-19: COVID-19 isolation: isolation is used to separate people with COVID-19 from others.

“If you have tested positive with a RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) and are asymptomatic or have mild to moderate illness and are not immunocompromised you should: isolate for seven days. Day one of isolation begins the day after you (have taken) your test. On day five, six or seven of your isolation you can test again with a RT-PCR or RAT. If your test is negative you can be released from isolation; however, you must wear an N95/KN95 mask for up to three days after your release.

“Or isolate for 10 days if no test is performed on day five to seven or the test at day five to seven is positive and your symptoms have improved (if applicable), with at least 24 hours without medication and no fever present, then you can be released from isolation.

“If you have tested positive with a RT-PCR or RAT and are severely symptomatic or immunocompromised you should: isolate for 20 days and continue to monitor the severity of your symptoms or have a consultation with a physician. The physician may determine if you can be released from isolation earlier (no sooner than 10 days), or if longer isolation is required.”

New quarantine guidelines have also been released for people who are in close contact with COVID-19 cases. The ministry said if you have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and you are fully vaccinated and are not immunocompromised, you are not required to quarantine.

However, after you are informed of your exposure you should take a RT-PCR or RAT on day five.

“Limit your movement to only essential activities (medical care and work if the necessary protective measures are in place) until your day five test results return as negative. If you are returning to the healthcare setting, continue to practice physical distancing, proper use of personal protective equipment and sanitizing in public spaces for a period of ten days.

“If your test is positive, follow the above stated guidelines for isolation.”

Someone who is immunocompromised is required to quarantine for 10 days.

“On day 10 you can test with a RT-PCR or RAT. If your test is negative, you can be released from quarantine on day 11. If you are returning to the healthcare setting, continue to practice physical distancing, proper use of personal protective equipment and sanitizing in public spaces for a period of fourteen days. If your test is positive, follow the above stated guidelines for isolation.”

Individuals who are immunocompromised and test positive for COVID-19 or are in close contact of cases, should adhere to the existing policies for quarantine and isolation, the ministry said.