Man Charged With Attempted Murder, Firearm And Ammunition Possession

A Grand Bahama man was arraigned on charges of attempted murder and firearm and ammunition possession in the Freeport Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Marcus Bailey, 44, of Williams Town, appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debby Ferguson in Court No 1.

He was charged with attempted murder. Bailey was not represented by counsel. He was not required to enter a plea to the charge.

Bailey was also charged with two counts of possession of an unlicensed firearm with intent to endanger life, one count of possession of ammunition, possession of an unlicensed firearm, and one count of causing damage.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and bail was denied. He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correction until April 8, 2022.