Sir Sidney Poitier Dies Age 94

Legendary Bahamian actor, activist, director and ambassador Sir Sidney Poitier has died age 94.

Sir Sidney was the first Black actor to win an Academy Award – for his role in Lilies of the Field – in 1964.

He served as the Bahamian Ambassador to Japan from 1997 to 2007 and, in 2009, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

In a live broadcast this morning, Prime Minister Philip 'Brave' Davis said he has instructed that the Bahamian flag be flown at half mast at home and abroad.

“A whole Bahamas grieves and extends our deepest condolences to his family,” Mr Davis said. “But even as we mourn, we celebrate the life of a great Bahamian, a cultural icon, an actor and film director, an entrepreneur, civil and human rights activist and laterally a diplomat.

“We admire the man, not just because of his colossal achievements, but also because of who he was – his strength of character, his willingness to stand up and be counted. And the way he plotted and navigated his life’s journey.”

In a statement on his Facebook page, Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper paid tribute to “an icon; a hero, a mentor, a fighter, a national treasure.”

“Sadness that he would no longer be here to tell him how much he means to us,” Mr Cooper said, “but celebration that he did so much to show the world that those from the humblest beginnings can change the world and that we gave him his flowers while he was with us.”

Sir Sidney was born prematurely on February 20, 1927, weighing just three pounds, in Miami, where his parents had gone to deliver tomatoes from their farm on Cat Island. He spent his early years on Cat Island and he quit school at 12 to help support the family. Three years later, he was sent to live with a brother in Miami. When he was 16, he moved to New York and enlisted in the army before pursuing acting.

