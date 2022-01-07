Two Key Environmental Appointments Announced

THE Office of The Prime Minister and Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources has announced two key appointments to support the government’s commitment to promoting and supporting issues relating to the environment and climate change.

Effective January 4, Dr Rhianna Neely has been appointed as acting director of environmental planning and protection. Dr Neely holds a doctorate in environmental policy and risk management from Florida A&M University. She has worked in the ministry since 2013 on a range of issues including climate change, renewable energy, and the abolition of single-use plastics.

Dr Neely succeeds Rochelle Newbold who is being redeployed to the Office Of The Prime Minister to serve as special advisor on climate change and environmental matters.

“Having led the Technical Team at COP26, Mrs Newbold is well-placed to advise on the implementation of the government’s multi-agency priorities, from carbon credits to our new international commitments around climate change,” the Ministry of Environment said.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said in a statement: “In our Blueprint For Change, our administration signalled the importance and priorities we place on issues relating to the environment and climate change. The enhanced profile of The Bahamas since COP26, and the new partnerships which we have forged since then, has given new impetus to these issues. By appointing an advisor in the Office of the Prime Minister who is able to work across all government ministries and departments, we will be able to ensure that the government’s mandate can be successfully implemented.”

Minister of The Environment and Natural Resources Vaughn Miller said: “The technical agenda around environmental issues is extremely broad. The Bahamas stands to benefit enormously from the expertise and experience of Dr Neely and Mrs Newbold. We congratulate both on their new roles.”