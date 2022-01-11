Police Probe Three Separate Weekend Shootings

POLICE in New Providence are investigating three separate shootings that occurred in the capital on the weekend.

In the first incident, a man was shot in the chest on Bimini Avenue during an argument with another man before 4pm on Sunday.

Police said they were alerted to the shooting after the man was admitted to Princess Margaret Hospital for injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

“Investigations revealed that the victim was on Bimini Avenue when he got into an argument with another male. The male produced a firearm and shot him in the chest before leaving the scene.” The victim was listed in serious condition, police added.

Nearly three hours later, police were informed of another shooting near Montagu ramp after 7.30pm involving two men.

Police said: “Investigations revealed that the males were approached by occupants of a small Japanese vehicle. A passenger produced a firearm and opened fire, hitting them both about their body.”

Both victims were taken to hospital where they are in serious condition.

In the third incident, a man was standing in the street in Gambier Village when he was approached by another man dressed in dark clothing, who shot him before fleeing the scene after 9pm.

Police said they were called to the scene and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his left thigh.

He was subsequently transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Anyone with information on any of these shootings is asked to contact police at 911 or 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).