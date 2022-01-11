Reopening Schools Remains On Course

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis says the government is still aiming to reopen schools for face-to-face learning within two weeks, though he said the decision will ultimately depend partly on advice from health officials.
Mr Davis toured several schools under renovation yesterday with Education Minister Glenys Hanna Martin and Works Minister Alfred Sears.
“We are still aiming to have the schools open within two weeks or as quickly as possible,” he told reporters.
Addressing students, he added: “I know that you are anxious to be with your friends, to learn with your friends and to interact with your friends. That’s the best means of learning, by being amongst people that you are comfortable with. I’m promising them that we will get you back into classrooms as quickly as possible.
“This exercise here we are dealing with was one of the challenges with opening schools, which was that the actual plant, the schools, were in dire need of repairs.
“The good news here is that the variant that is rampant does not in fact have the consequences as previous variants and we are watching that and we are analysing it now... We do note though that we’ve yet to have vaccines for children and we are working assiduously to have it in. We also note that vaccines are not available for children under five years of age which would impact our pre-schools and we intend to at least try to have, very soon, vaccines for children in the country.”
Asked why schools have not been reopened even as other gatherings have taken place in the country, Mr Davis said: “If I were to give an educated guess, knowing that we don’t have vaccines in the country for children, they are more susceptible to contracting the virus than those who would have been vaccinated and if they were to contract the virus the outcome would be far different than if they were in fact vaccinated. Do we take that chance with the lives of our children, I think not.”
Mr Davis did not say whether the government will tighten requirements for inter-island travel as cases continue to surge.
“Part of our challenge is we’re an archipelago and the virus is occurring in each community at different scales and so, depending on which island you’re coming from and going to, (that) will dictate what necessary measures have to be put in place. So, it is very difficult to answer that question in a way that will be in any degree of certainty. All we can say is that measures that we put in place for inter-island travel will depend on the risks involved from one island to the next,” he said.
Mr Davis reiterated the government’s position that harsh restrictions like curfews and lockdowns are off the table.
“I’m relying on you, I’m relying on the Bahamian people,” he said. “We know that we are best when we are in trouble. We come to each other’s rescue. There’s no need in our view for lockdown or for curfew. What we need to do is be responsible one to another and understand that one of the worst things that I could imagine is if I have COVID and I am spreading it to you because I wouldn’t want to be responsible for the consequences.”
Officials had planned to reopen public schools in the second week of January with a hybrid model involving face-to-face instruction.
However, in late December, Health Minister Dr Michael Darville said the resumption of face-to-face learning in public schools had been postponed by at least two weeks as officials grappled with the fourth wave of COVID-19.
The Ministry of Education, Technical and Vocational Training later said all public and private schools could only reopen this month on a fully virtual basis. This does not apply to daycare centres. The ministry said this decision would be revisited within 14 days at which time a further assessment will be conducted in conjunction with the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
Comments
Sickened 9 hours, 12 minutes ago
These schools shouldn't need repairs for another 10 years, as they've been renovating them for the last 2 years straight during COVID.
carltonr61 8 hours, 44 minutes ago
The reopening of schools will be a grand national event as in Uganda, Africa just yesterday after two years.
TalRussell 8 hours, 38 minutes ago
Reset caution alert needed by de "Brave" premiership, if it's becoming more like,...did de Education Minister Glenys Hanna Martin, just pressed de Jeffery Lloyd rewind button and everything else like this and that are so much Jeff Lloydish' identical was to result in his firing by his own South Beach constituents were at end they Jeffrey rope.
Constituents were promised a new progressive moving forward government to "bravely set things more "Myles Munroe evangelistic straight,"** not just press de Junkanoos' rewind button by an extremely competent crown minister, must reset to perform on behalf of De Colony's thousands of students were ministerial left behind, ― Yes?
bahamianson 8 hours, 14 minutes ago
This virus attacks kids.
whogothere 7 hours, 35 minutes ago
Sorry but thats total horse manure...covid's impact on kids is less than the flu, drownings, motor vehicles and firearms. Even in this country more kids have sadly been killed by gun violence than of covid. Children need to be in school end of story. Move on.
TalRussell 6 hours, 57 minutes ago
United Airlines has all de sufficient science that any of youse need in United's statement that an average of one employee a week died from COVID-19 before de airliners vaccine mandate, ― Yes?
whogothere 1 hour, 4 minutes ago
Do kids under 18 fly planes at United - Yes? Right or left?
GodSpeed 2 hours, 7 minutes ago
Kids are pretty much immune to Covid so this answer about protecting kids lives is BS. They don't need vaccines either, Covid survival rate for under 20s is 99.9987%
John 1 hour, 17 minutes ago
The problem is children taking the virus home to grandparents and older family members.
whogothere 57 minutes ago
Kids have never a major contributor to RO...they generally have stronger t-cell immunity...You'd sacrifice their education rather than take precautions at home? Test scores have plummeted..Handwriting motor skills failing in the lower grades...Aliv speeds impossibly slow...and only discourage participators...This has got to end dude...Omicron is less deadly than the flu...
Bobsyeruncle 26 minutes ago
I'm all for having the kids back in school, but like John says, many of them live with, (and are raised by), their elderly grandparent., because their parents are either wasters, or working multiple jobs. The elderly are certainly more at risk than the kids, but if they bring it back into the home environment and their grandparents fall sick or (god forbid) die what's going to happen to those kids ?.
realfreethinker 21 minutes ago
More bullshit. Get those children in school. Show me one outbreak in a school since the pandemic began. Bwave them ain't no better.
