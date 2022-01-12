Bahamas Republic

EDITOR, The Tribune.

The reason why the UK keeps its antiquated colonial institutions relevant is by the awarding of various gongs - OBE, MBE and, of course, the top gong a knighthood. Then tin pot politicians and the rich and famous can put “ Sir” before their name. A nonsense in reality but for egotists and narcissists i.e. the majority of politicians/ rich and famous it caresses their bloated egos.

Generally the poorer and less educated parts of the Commonwealth kow-tow to the UK and keep these meaningless awards. The more astute nations and hats off to Barbados can see through this nonsense and take the sensible decision to cut ties with their previous colonial oppressors and in effect discard Victorian England.

Of the two political parties here the PLP by far and away love the pomp of the knighthoods the most, so sorry Fred Mitchell you are spitting into the wind with talk of a republic. I understand your motivation bearing in mind your lifestyle the chance of the “Sir” tenuous at best for you, but were you to fall foul is with the likes of your present PM who no doubt would love the tap on the shoulder and rise Sir Brave.

