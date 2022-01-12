Ex-Senator’S New Vp Role At Atlantis

FORMER Senator Viana Gardiner has taken up her new role as vice president of public affairs and special projects at the Atlantis resort, a company representative confirmed yesterday.

The Tribune had previously reported that Ms Gardiner had resigned from the Senate effective New Year’s Eve.

She told The Tribune at the time that she had resigned for professional reasons, adding that she would be taking on a new job. She was appointed to the Senate last October by then opposition leader, former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis.

In a statement issued after the news broke, Free National Movement leader Michael Pintard said: “On behalf of the Free National Movement (FNM), I wish to extend my gratitude to Senator Gardiner for her service to the Bahamian people in general and to the Free National Movement in particular.

“While serving in the Senate, she set a very high standard in her contribution to debates. Senator Gardiner also carefully and meticulously prepared for each debate. She was thorough in her research which was reflected in the content of her public comments in interviews and press releases as well as during her contributions at party meetings.”

Prior to her appointment to the Senate, Ms Gardiner was head of the Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit.

The FNM has not yet announced her replacement.