No Approval For Event - But Police Officers Present

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

ONE of the promoters behind an event that took place over the weekend told The Tribune that while no approval from officials was given for the party, police officers were present.

However, Kelsey Pierre said that no citation was given.

Footage and photos of the event circulated on social media recently, showing a crowd of people gathered near a stage with little social distancing and mask wearing observed.

The video prompted some negative reaction on social media as a number of scheduled events had to be cancelled amid the surge of COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant.

In late December, the Ministry of Health and Wellness had announced that due to the increase in cases, effective immediately, it would not approve any large gatherings and would suspend all current approvals.

“Gatherings with more than 30 people outdoors and 20 people indoors will not be permitted until further notice.

“According to the rules, persons should provide a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination,” according to the ministry’s COVID-19 alert.

Mr Pierre explained yesterday that he could not say off hand how many people attended the Blue Notes birthday celebration on Saturday at Luna night club on Saunders beach.

He estimated that there were about 200-300 persons there, but listed the precautions that he said had been taken.

“People have their personal opinion on things, but like I said, we have been doing this for years and other places still hosting the same things like Aura and Bond and I don’t see it being judgemental about the situation and it’s something we’ve been doing and we took safety (precautions),” he said.

“We check for COVID testing. We check for vaccination cards and we also had a stationary company there to take COVID testing in case those persons didn’t have those things on hand,” he told The Tribune.

Asked about protocol for social distancing, he said: “After a while after all the alcohol was consumed (people) probably (came) together, but we had both upstairs and downstairs open where people could have social distance.”

Asked if police were present, he answered: “Most definitely.”

Attempts to reach officials for comment were unsuccessful yesterday.

The footage follows a number of images circulating on social media showing crowds at different events that have raised concern.