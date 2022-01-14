A Comic's View: Is Marijuana Really A Cure For Covid?

By INIGO ‘NAUGHTY’ ZENICAZELAYA

A NEW study released this week has marijuana enthusiasts beaming, comedians laughing as they pen the related material. (Yours truly included)

And now, a global populous traumatised by the pandemic is seriously contemplating.

Can marijuana (cannabis) actually prevent Covid?

Ah the irony on so many levels.

The study was published in the Journal of Natural Products found that cannabis compounds prevented the virus that causes Covid- 19 from penetrating healthy human cells.

Yes, you did read that correctly.

To quote the author of the study, Richard B van Breemen - head researcher at Oregon State’s Global Hemp Innovation Center: “Research reveals, cannabigerolic acid and cannabidiolic acid prevented infection of human epithelial cells by a pseudovirus expressing the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and prevented entry of live SARS-CoV-2 into cells,” while “cannabigerolic acid and cannabidiolic acid were equally effective against the SARS-CoV-2 alpha variant B.1.1.7 and the beta variant B.1.351.”

(I strongly suggest finding a family member or friend who’s a doctor to translate that into layman’s terms).

Thank goodness for the Bloomberg report , you can give the doctors in your life a break.

ACCORDING TO BLOOMBERG

The two compounds that are most commonly found in hemp — are called cannabigerolic acid, or CBGA, and cannabidiolic acid, or CBDA — were identified during a chemical screening effort as having potential to combat coronavirus, researchers from Oregon State University who were a part of the study said: “The compounds bind to spike proteins found on the virus and blocked a step the pathogen uses to infect people.”

These already existing hemp compounds can be taken orally and have a long history of safe use in humans and have the potential to prevent as well as treat infection by SARS-CoV-2.

I’m going to continue to keep my eye on this as it all plays out, for two reasons:

One because the study has gone viral and two because if we ever get around to legalising and decriminalising medicinal and recreational marijuana in The Bahamas, it will be most interesting to see how fast can we compete on a global level producing the compounds to satisfy whatever criteria for export is needed.

Once again we can position ourselves in the global medicinal and recreation marijuana markets with the proper legislation.

I’m keen to see what type of legislation AG Ryan Pinder and Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources Clay Sweeting come up with regarding the legalisation and decriminalisation of medicinal and recreational marijuana on multiple levels.

