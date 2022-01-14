Five Arrests Over Drugs In Separate Incidents

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

DRUG arrests were made in Grand Bahama and Abaco in separate incidents this week that resulted in the arrests of five men.

In Grand Bahama, police arrested a man after suspected marijuana was discovered at a residence in the Freeport area on Thursday, January 13.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle reported that police executed a search warrant at a residence on Schooner Lane, South Bahamia.

He said that officers found a quantity of suspected marijuana in a bedroom, which led to the arrest of an adult male, who is assisting police with their investigations.

In a separate matter, police arrested three men for alleged drug possession in the Eight Mile Rock area.

Reports are that shortly before 4pm on Thursday, a team of officers from the Predator Unit were on mobile patrol when they observed a grey-coloured Acura TSX sedan with three men inside. They were in the area of Hepburn Town, Eight Mile Rock.

When police attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver sped off. The officers pursued and saw the driver throw an object from the car.

ASP Rolle said the vehicle eventually came to a stop. Police took the men back to the area to search for the object. Police found a clear plastic bag, containing a quantity of suspected marijuana.

As a result, the three men were arrested. Investigations are continuing.

ABACO

Abaco police arrested a male driver after illegal drugs were allegedly found in a vehicle.

According to police reports, shortly after 3pm on Thursday, January 13, a team of officers from the Coopers Town Police Station were on routine mobile patrol in the area of the Little Abaco 2 Bridge when they stopped a white Buick vehicle for a traffic offence.

Officers searched the vehicle and discovered a black garbage bag containing 15 packages of suspected marijuana. They also found another black garbage bag containing suspected marijuana in the car’s trunk.

ASP Rolle said that $665, suspected to be the proceeds of crime, were also confiscated.

Investigations are continuing into the matter.