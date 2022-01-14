Over 100 Make Up Delegation To Dubai Expo

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

MORE than 100 people, including Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis, made up a delegation that went to Dubai to attend a world expo that showcased the country’s cultural and technological offerings.

The delegation includes choirs, among them Shaback led by Clint Watson, who is also Press Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister.

Other elements of the delegation include a Junkanoo group and bands. It is unclear what portion of the group was attributed to showcasing the country’s technological capabilities.

The size of the delegation was reduced due to the surge in cases believed to be the result of the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, OPM communications director Latrae Rahming said.

He did not have a cost to taxpayers readily available for the trip.

However, he said, there was sponsorship from the government of Dubai and private sector partners.

“There are three elements of the trip,” Mr Rahming said in response to a question about the matter. “So, the actual Dubai expo is an event sponsored by the government of Dubai.

“The component of the travels of the Prime Minister was also sponsored by the government of Dubai. I think that the government did their sum cost on sending participants.

“I don’t have the exact figure, but let me just explain. As you are aware the purpose is to display the capacity of our country on a cultural side and on a technological side.

“We believe - and it continues to be our view - that we are going to give Bahamians the exposure required on the global stage.

“This group comprises of Bahamian talent and choirs and bands and musicians also the cultural artisans of our country and we want to show that we have talent in our country.

“I think that it is a justified investment when we give our people exposure on the world stage so people could see the talent and I think if this small country could produce per capita the largest amount of athletes and we could produce Sir Sidney Poitier, we could make a significant investment in letting the world see our talent.

“But, I will get the figure and cost on that trip.”

Asked again to disclose the cost incurred from having such a large delegation travel, Mr Rahming repeated the size had been reduced in response to the current coronavirus picture.

“The initial delegation which was multi-ministry had three components. I think given the increase in Omicron, the delegation size was reduced to a significant amount and the trade component of it was suspended or postponed to the later part of the year.

“I don’t have the actual overall figure, but I do believe that there are more than 100 cultural components when you consider the band, Junkanoo, factors of our cultural expression. The cost, remember that this actual event is sponsored by the Dubai government and private sector partners.

“I think there is some element that the government of The Bahamas would have helped with, but the significant portion of the trip was sponsored by the government of Dubai.

“I will get the actual figure for you at the next press conference or by the time the Prime Minister returns from Dubai next week we’ll have an answer to that question,” Mr Rahming said.

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper will serve as acting Prime Minister while Mr Davis is out of the country.

Mr Davis leaves for Dubai today.