EDITOR, The Tribune.

Sort of around town... the big McDonald protest at their Oakes Field branch seems to be all over as the line up of cars to their drive through lane certainly confirmed that.

Amazed... A leading wholesaler in 2021 does not accept Credit or debt cards... incredible but true... customers be warned carry cash... located on Tonique Williams.

Health see far too many people in hotels and in groups not with masks...was on social media and saw a video of a junkanoo group...boy if that wasn’t a spreader I would like to know what would be.

Driving know it’s the season, but please… those cubes and similar respect all other road users… dashing through the traffic is not proper… slow down and live.

Isn’t it a $200 fine for not wearing a mask? Treasury broke far from bar humbug, but please save a life... surely by now we all know you are required to wear masks, yes, Ministers and officials even when you are being interviewed for news.

US has 57 million unvaccinated... 96% of all cases hospitalized are not vaccinated people…why can’t the stubborn hold outs understand? Please go get the shot.

Small things, but it will make this time of the year a lot more livable and peaceful.

A MURPHY

Nassau,

December 21, 2022.