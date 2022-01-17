‘No Approval? Shut It Down’

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

AFTER the promoters of a recent party, which attracted hundreds of persons, were not cited, Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville said if an event has not been approved by the Ministry of Health it should be shut down.

One of the promoters who hosted a party on January 8 admitted last week to The Tribune that no approval by the Ministry of Health had been given, however he said police were present at the event.

The promoter could not say off hand how many people attended the Blue Notes Birthday Celebration at Luna Night Club, however he estimated there were about 200-300 attendees. He said such precautions as checking for COVID-19 tests and vaccination cards were taken.

On Friday, Dr Darville said the reality is “the law is clear” when asked if events can go on without the ministry’s approval.

“The Ministry of Health for mass gathering has the final approval. If an event has not been approved by the Ministry of Health and the promoter cannot produce evidence of that I think the event should be shut down. That’s final at this particular time in the pandemic.”

He said the Ministry of Health is responsible for policy and not for enforcement which is the responsibility of the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

“We are concerned about any event that takes place that we are unaware of,” said Dr Darville. “More enforcement is always better and I am pushing for more enforcement to get the necessary manpower in order for us to accomplish that.”

Footage of the event, which was shared on social media, showed a crowd of persons gathered near a stage; very little social distancing and masks were observed.

In late December, the Ministry of Health and Wellness announced that due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, effective immediately, it would not approve any large gatherings and will suspend all current approvals.