Non-Lethal Weaponry Considered For Police

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

DEPUTY Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said he would welcome the acquisition of non-lethal weapons for the Royal Bahamas Police Force, saying the matter is on the table and up for discussion.

The issue of non-lethal weapons was raised after police killed Leading Seaman Rodney Adderley last week. The Royal Bahamas Defence Force marine was not armed, but allegedly charged at an officer and tried to take his weapon.

Asked about non-lethal weapons during a press conference yesterday, DCP Fernander said: “I welcome that, but it is still on the table for discussion. We will see how quickly we can bring that up based on what is going on out there now and the concerns from members of the public.”

In 2020, Police Commissioner Paul Rolle told police, customs and immigration officers that firearms and lethal force should be used as a last resort and “only when the exercise of persuasion, advice and warning is found to be insufficient to obtain public cooperation to an extent necessary to secure observance of law or to restore order, and to use only the minimum degree of physical force which is necessary on any particular occasion for achieving a police objective.”

He said the RBPF was exploring less lethal weapon options like tasers and body wrap technologies to reduce incidents of fatal encounters between police and suspects.

“I have approached a company in the US already, a couple of them,” Commissioner Rolle said at the time. “Just yesterday I got a communication from a local company and have asked Assistant Commissioner (Craig) Stubbs and the executive team to arrange a meeting to get a demonstration so we are actively looking for alternatives, we don’t want to in every instance resort to lethal force so while we explore this whole idea of using tasers, but, of course, with using tasers, every time a person is tased they have to be taken to the hospital, EMS has to come and they have to be treated so there’s also an inherent danger in that.

“I mean it’s less lethal and it’s an option that we are looking at,” he said.

Asked when he expects movement on the embrace of less lethal weapons, he said: “Depending on how soon the vendors can get the information to me and then I have then to approach Cabinet. I’m not only trying to get them, but I have to get feedback from all the other professionals as well with the use of tasers and you talk about the degree of injury and what is happening in other jurisdictions and how that is turning out.”

DCP Fernander is serving as Acting Police Commissioner while Commissioner Rolle is out of the country attending Expo 2020 in Dubai.