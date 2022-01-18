Youth Choir ‘May Not Have Met The Criteria’

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMAS National Youth Choir director Dexter Fernander said that although his group has a reputation for premier cultural displays through song and dance, it may not have met the criteria for participation at the world expo in Dubai.

Mr Fernander was in good spirits as he spoke of the issue and sent well wishes to all the performers who were selected for the trip.

As controversy erupted in the last several days over the trip, questions have been raised on social media regarding how selections were made for participation. The Free National Movement has also expressed concern about the same issue.

This was especially the case regarding the National Youth Choir not being selected as compared with gospel group Shaback, led by Clint Watson, press secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister.

Asked about this, Mr Fernander said Mr Watson was an excellent performer “and Shaback has a world-renowned brand in the gospel field that any musician would be proud of”.

Additionally, he said, it was his hope that the concern people have expressed would translate into financial support for shows the Bahamas National Youth Choir are expected to hold in France and at Carnegie Hall in New York City. The latter is expected to take place in May.

“I just want to wish all the best of the whole contingent that are over there to represent the country in Dubai,” he said in a recent interview.

“It’s a wonderful platform that they can represent and present the culture of The Bahamas. I guess as with everything sometimes you’re not selected and we try to present the culture, all of the various genres and various styles and I guess this was not an opportunity that the choir would have been maximised for.

“So, we wish them all the best.”

He added: “We have a lot of plans for this year and so we’re focusing on presentations in France this summer and Carnegie Hall this May.

“I could see their concerns because you know we dance and we represent all the genres. We present and we sing and I just don’t know what the requirements (were).

“Maybe we did not fit what was necessary for the Dubai trip, but we wish the whole team that they would present to the best of their ability and I know some of the individuals who have travelled and I know the quality of work, so I am looking for the best in what the country will present in Dubai.”