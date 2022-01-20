Immigration Officer Is One Of Two Arrested Over Attack On Woman

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

AN immigration officer is one of two men in custody after a video showing a man kicking a woman to the face, knocking her unconscious on a sidewalk, went viral on social media.

Superintendent of Police Audley Peters said on Thursday that the woman is in hospital listed in serious condition.

“Police are aware of a video circulating on social media, where a female was being assaulted by two male suspects,” he told the press.

“As a result of a complaint made, two males were arrested and taken into custody. It has been confirmed that one of the males is an immigration officer. The matter remains under active investigation.”

The one minute and fifty-two-second-long video begins with the woman on the sidewalk next to a car which is parked in the road with its doors open. Another woman appears to be restraining a man who later kicks the injured woman to her head.

The person who recorded the video claimed the men dragged the woman out of her car and beat her because she allegedly hit their car.

For more on this story, see Friday’s Tribune.