Police End Search After Report Of Downed Plane

POLICE have suspended the search for a reported downed plane, according to press liaison officer, Superintendent Audley Peters.

He told the media the search ended as of 11am yesterday.

Police and Royal Bahamas Defence Force officers searched waters at the eastern end of New Providence on Tuesday night, however they found no debris and were unable to confirm that a plane had in fact crashed.

Officers were expected to resume their search yesterday morning.

Updating the press yesterday, Supt Peters explained: “We could confirm that a number of persons would have seen a flash of light in the sky. And as a result a report was made to the police department and following that report a team of officers were dispatched in the area via three marine assets.

“Those officers searched the area and were not successful in locating any debris from planes or persons or any oil slick in that area. Following that preliminary search, the search was suspended.”

He added officers commenced a search early yesterday morning with a marine unit and dive officers who searched the shorelines of the northeastern section of New Providence, including the creeks. The officers searched the circumference of Athol Island and Porgy Rock.

Supt Peters added: “No debris, no oil slick, no persons were found ashore along those three islands mentioned. They also had two drivers who went into the water and searched as far as they possibly could and nothing was found. Following the search by the marines we also sent up a drone that would’ve covered the areas of Porgy Rock and Athol Island and the shoreline as well and we were not successful in locating any debris from a plane crash as well as any persons or oil slick again. Subsequently that search has been ended.”

People have speculated the flash in the sky could have been a space launch that reportedly blasted off around the same time.

Asked if police are looking into that aspect, the officer replied: “We could confirm that was the same information that we received. Also, we have footage of that sighting that confirms that something of that nature would’ve happened.”

As for which point in the investigation will they be able to determine what actually happened, Supt Peters stated: “This is a fluid situation at the moment. We won’t conclusively say that the investigation has ended, but the information we have so far is what I’ve shared with you. If anything else is to be added, we’ll make a determination at the time it arises.”