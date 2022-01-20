Woman Hit In Face In Robbery

A WOMAN was hit in the face and robbed of her handbag while walking near a bus stop in Freeport yesterday morning.

Police said they received a report about the incident shortly after 10am.

Police were told that a woman was walking south on the sidewalk on East Mall Drive in the area of a bus stop when she was approached by a light skinned unmasked male. The man struck her to the right side of the face causing injuries and then stole her handbag containing cash and other personal items.

He escaped in an eastern direction. The victim was transported to Rand Memorial Hospital via ambulance where she was examined by a doctor, who listed her injuries as serious.

An investigation is ongoing.