118 Haitian Migrants Deported

MORE than 100 Haitian migrants were deported on Wednesday.

The Department of Immigration said the group of 118 Haitian migrants left the country on a Bahamasair charter flight from New Providence to Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Ninety-five men, 20 women and three minors were among the group.

“The department’s deportation team led the escort with all COVID-19 protocols strictly observed as the health, welfare, and safety of our officers, law enforcement counterparts, and migrants remain the highest priority in this COVID-19 environment,” officials said in a press release.