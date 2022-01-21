0

118 Haitian Migrants Deported

As of Friday, January 21, 2022

MORE than 100 Haitian migrants were deported on Wednesday.

The Department of Immigration said the group of 118 Haitian migrants left the country on a Bahamasair charter flight from New Providence to Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Ninety-five men, 20 women and three minors were among the group.

“The department’s deportation team led the escort with all COVID-19 protocols strictly observed as the health, welfare, and safety of our officers, law enforcement counterparts, and migrants remain the highest priority in this COVID-19 environment,” officials said in a press release.

