Man Accused Of Stealing $5,500

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A SENIOR magistrate on Friday granted bail to a 45-year-old man accused of stealing over $5,000 from another man.

Dexter Cartwright appeared before Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans, charged with one count of stealing by reason of service.

It is alleged that he, on July 7, stole $5,500 cash from Brian Adderley which he had custody of by reason of his service.

However, Cartwright has denied the offence and the matter was adjourned to March 30 for trial.

He was subsequently granted bail at $5,000 with one or two sureties and also ordered to report to the Elizabeth Estates Police Station on the last Sunday of every month.