More Free Masks To Be Handed Out At Feeding Programmes

THE Davis administration has expanded the distribution of free medical-grade KN95 masks to include several local feeding programmes on New Providence.

Six thousand free masks were distributed by NEMA to Great Commission Ministries and Counselling Centre, International Deliverance Praying Ministry and Hands for Hunger. Each organisation received 2,000 masks that will be given away for free to people visiting their feeding centres.

Members of the organisations expressed their sincere thanks to the government for its timely donation, noting the free mask initiative is a great tool that helps Bahamians and residents protect themselves in the face of the pandemic.

Maxine Bethel, operations manager at Great Commission Ministries, said the masks are a blessing that will surely “come in handy,” given that they serve over 400 people daily at its Wulff Road location.

Founded in 1987, Great Commission serves the needy, shelters the homeless, conducts empowerment classes, and provides counselling services.

Bishop Lawrence Rolle, a community leader whose ministry feeds thousands of people every week, was also deeply appreciative of the donation.

“Some members of our congregation are unable to afford masks and so the free mask distribution initiative is a welcome help,” Bishop Rolle said. “The donation shows the concern of the government for the people.”

Keisha Ellis, executive director of Hands for Hunger, was delighted to accept the donation, as the free masks will help to protect employees, volunteers, and beneficiaries.

“It came at exactly the right time,” she said. “It means a great deal and will go a long way, especially given that Hands for Hunger interacts so much with the public.”

In the coming days, the government will expand free mask distribution to Grand Bahama, Eleuthera and Central Andros.