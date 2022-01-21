‘Protocols Will Be Followed To Avoid Covid Spread During Local Election’

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

WITH local government elections approaching, Parliamentary Commissioner Lavado Duncanson said protocols will be followed to mitigate against the spread of COVID-19.

The elections will be held amid a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the spread of the Omicron variant.

“We discussed this most recent variant that is affecting, not just the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, but the region and the entire world,” he said at a press conference yesterday.

“We would’ve had those conversations with healthcare professionals and the healthcare professionals have provided us with a reminder, with an update that those guidelines provided to us up to this point are sufficient for us to maintain, to adhere to as relates to this most recent situation that we find ourselves in.”

Election poll workers are encouraged to be vaccinated or at least commence with the vaccination process.

He added that all poll workers, that includes the election agents, and voters are required to wear face masks. Poll workers will be provided with a medical grade face mask in addition to face shields.

Campaigners will not be allowed within 100 yards of the polling place. Also hand sanitation stations will be made available.

“When a voter presents him or herself to the polls there’s the mandatory requirement for the wearing of a face mask. The only point that that face mask will be lowered for a brief moment is for proper identification and then immediately the mask is to be placed back in its proper location.”

He said large classrooms will be used as polling stations where available.

“Work stations throughout the polls are scheduled to be sanitised throughout the entire election day,” he said.

The vote will take place on January 27.