Seven More Deaths Added To Covid Toll

SEVEN COVID-19 related deaths have been recorded so far this month, according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Wellness yesterday.

The deaths, reported in the January 19 dashboard, all occurred between January 4 to January 12, with the youngest victim a 37-year-old man from Bimini. His death happened on January 8.

On the same date, a man, 76, from Grand Bahama also died from the virus.

These were the only Family Island deaths.

The remaining five were all New Providence residents. They included an 84-year-old man on January 4, a 63-year-old man on January 5 and a 45-year-old man on January 8.

A 60-year-old man died on January 9 and on January 12 a woman died. She was 40 years old.

The country has so far recorded 726 deaths since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials said 37 deaths are under investigation.

Additionally, 144 new cases of coronavirus were recorded in the country on Wednesday. New Providence accounted for 113 of the cases and Grand Bahama had 14. In Abaco there was one case, while Exuma recorded eight new cases. Inagua also had two cases and Andros had four.

Long Island recorded one case and officials said there is one case with a location pending.

Meanwhile, there are 157 people in the hospital receiving treatment. Of this number 146 are moderately ill and 11 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

Ragged Island is the only island in the Bahamas chain that has had no COVID cases, according to the COVID cases dashboard report of January 19.