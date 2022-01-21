Seven More Deaths Added To Covid Toll

SEVEN COVID-19 related deaths have been recorded so far this month, according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Wellness yesterday.
The deaths, reported in the January 19 dashboard, all occurred between January 4 to January 12, with the youngest victim a 37-year-old man from Bimini. His death happened on January 8.
On the same date, a man, 76, from Grand Bahama also died from the virus.
These were the only Family Island deaths.
The remaining five were all New Providence residents. They included an 84-year-old man on January 4, a 63-year-old man on January 5 and a 45-year-old man on January 8.
A 60-year-old man died on January 9 and on January 12 a woman died. She was 40 years old.
The country has so far recorded 726 deaths since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials said 37 deaths are under investigation.
Additionally, 144 new cases of coronavirus were recorded in the country on Wednesday. New Providence accounted for 113 of the cases and Grand Bahama had 14. In Abaco there was one case, while Exuma recorded eight new cases. Inagua also had two cases and Andros had four.
Long Island recorded one case and officials said there is one case with a location pending.
Meanwhile, there are 157 people in the hospital receiving treatment. Of this number 146 are moderately ill and 11 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
Ragged Island is the only island in the Bahamas chain that has had no COVID cases, according to the COVID cases dashboard report of January 19.
Comments
ted4bz 3 hours, 3 minutes ago
They were added to covid but that does not dismiss the fact they died from other causes. We are two years in, we know how this game is played, we know better.
ohdrap4 1 hour, 23 minutes ago
if you check dr. john campbell, he analyzed the strictly covid deaths in england and wales in a recent video. the average age was above the life expectancy.
the govt had to release the info because of a freedom of information act request.
thing is if you have covid and die after 28 days, they conted that as covid and did not adjust for bias like they do other diseases.
And now in the US, Biden said covid cases and deaths will no longer be reported federally.
And here, well it is a mess, they do not even record who is vaccinated or not or who was retested.
when i was tested the form did not ask if i was vaccinated. i wrote in by hand that the employer required, as i had no symptoms.
ohdrap4 1 hour, 21 minutes ago
and in abaco, word on the street is that people get "the thing" and stay off the radar by not getting tested.
John 39 minutes ago
The problem here and it is a serious one is A LOT OF VACCINATED PEOPLE ARE DYING! And because they don’t show symptoms of Covid, they are NOT TESTED neither are their autopsies looking for Covid infections. So that is how they can continue to publish that 96% of Covid deaths are amongst unvaccinated people. Which is as big a lie as saying ‘water isn’t wet.’ Apparently the virus gets deeper into vaccinated persons and either causes heart issues or blood clots. Deep vein thrombosis is common in pilots and older patients. Some 2,500 pilots have died after taking the vaccines. Countless older people are dying while sleeping or being passive otherwise and their deaths as listed as natural. ALL in an effort to get unvaccinated people to vaccinate.
Bobsyeruncle 29 minutes ago
Where the heck do you get your information from ? You're telling us that 2500 pilots have died from taking the Covid vaccines? Then, what number of everyday people who fly have died because of the vaccine? It must be astronomical !!
