Seven Percent Test Positive In Free Testing Scheme

SINCE starting its free COVID-19 testing pilot programme in New Providence earlier this month, the government has tested 7,565 people with 567 — or seven percent — testing positive.

The figures were provided by the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday.

Officials also said free testing on Grand Bahama will begin tomorrow at Christ the King, Foster B Pestaina Centre in Freeport.

With the capacity to test some 200 people a day, interested individuals can register online at https://covidtest.gov.bs.

“Free testing is part of a larger government effort to reduce the impact of the new, ultra- transmissible COVID-19 variants,” a press release from OPM said.

“Additionally, the government remains committed to combating the virus by expanding its vaccine and booster efforts, handing out medical-grade masks, setting stricter limits on the size of social gatherings, public education campaigns and expanding healthcare capacity.”

Speaking about the upcoming roll-out in Grand Bahama, Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey said: “We are pleased to assist and partner with the Ministry of Health and Wellness to facilitate the rollout of the free COVID-19 testing programme on Grand Bahama.

“This initiative is the fulfilment of a promise the Davis administration made to the Bahamian people and advancing the infrastructure of our healthcare system is one of the mandates of the Ministry for Grand Bahama. I’m extremely delighted to see this materialise today and I encourage the residents of Grand Bahama to protect themselves by taking advantage of this opportunity.”

Ms Moxey also thanked the labs that have partnered with the government on this initiative.

The COVID-19 free testing pilot programme was rolled out in New Providence on January 8, following success in Eleuthera, Inagua, Bimini and the Berry Islands. Plans are underway to expand free testing to Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama next.