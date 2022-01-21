By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THREE women accused of smuggling drugs and other items into the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services were charged in the Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Doris Bethel, 31, Joan Johnson, 34, and Charmaine Higgs, 45, were arrested after police alleged that they found them with three and 3/8 ounces of marijuana on January 18.

It is further alleged that the group, being concerned together, took several prohibited articles, including a silver coloured Samsung cellphone, black wifi box and black plastic wrap containing suspected marijuana into the Department of Correctional Services on the same day.

During their hearing before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt, the three pleaded guilty to possession of dangerous drugs.

However, they denied taking the prohibited items into the prison.

After accepting their guilty plea to the drug charge, Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt ordered the women to complete 40 hours of community service. They were told failure to comply would result in two months in prison.

The accused were also ordered to maintain good behaviour for four months.

However, if they fail to do so, the women will spend two months behind bars.

The accused will return to court on May 20 for trial.