Baseball Stadium’S Final Cost Rises To $31m

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
WORKS & Utilities Minister Alfred Sears says more than $31m will be needed to complete the Andre Rodgers Baseball Stadium of which $27m has already been “certified for payment”.
The Christie administration initially contracted Woslee Construction Company to build the stadium for about $24.9m. That figure, Mr Sears said, was adjusted to $21.4m then increased to $27.5m after contingency and provisional fees were added.
Mr Sears said construction began in September 2016 and was supposed to last for 15 months, ending in November 2017.
He said: “To date, $27,438,868.26 has been certified for payment. However, of that amount, there are payment certificates valued at $3,256,650 to date, which have not been paid for lack of funding allocated in the 2021/22 Ministry of Works and Utilities capital budget.”
Mr Sears said the project has been greatly delayed and impacted by a number of issues, including an escalation in the cost of materials, equipment and labour because of the transition between administrations.
“The project has been extended a number of times over approximately 38 months and across two VAT periods, causing the need for additional funding,” he said.
“Construction of ancillary buildings and concrete works, such as (ticket booths, batting cage aprons, roof and structural support for batting cages, etc) - was not priced in the tender process as drawings were incomplete and require $1,109,145.20 for completion. Hardscape and landscape – a provisional sum of $375,000.00 is needed for completion.
“Outstanding change order requests that may be valued at $906,057.69 pending scrutiny.
“Additional funding will be required to complete the stadium in the amount of $31,349,566.28. This includes VAT.”
Mr Sears said the project would have been completed if Woslee Construction Company had been allowed to finish its work.
He said a number of events are scheduled to take place at the stadium when it is completed.
“With the remobilisation of this project, we anticipate that by December 2022, the stadium would be ready for the hosting of the International Series Baseball Tournament,” he said. “We are working towards an early finish of the stadium, Madam Speaker, so that many more athletes such as Jazz Chisholm Jr, Lucius Fox Jr, and Kristian Robinson who are currently on the scene may follow in the footsteps of that great Bahamian Andre Rodgers, who was the first to make it to the major leagues in the sport of baseball.”
Dawes 3 hours, 6 minutes ago
It was a waste of money when it was first planned and is a waste of money now. We have numerous stadiums sitting around doing nothing except costing us money. Do they really expect that stadium to be even half filled ever?
hrysippus 3 hours, 2 minutes ago
To the tune of The Sloop John B ; Fill up The Gravy Train......Get all the cronies on board........We're off to open the Cookie Jar..............Plenty to go round...............When that cookie jar's found.............We'll Build a stadium for more than it cost........
Sickened 2 hours, 23 minutes ago
The PLP certainly get the money flowing. From the people's pockets into the consolidated fund then to their cronies and the last stop... to their back pockets (and house safes). Senior PLP's are always flush with cash when they're in power.
tribanon 1 hour, 44 minutes ago
Corrupt bastards.....every damn one of them whether they be of the PLP or FNM ruling political class.
Meanwhile many of our public schools remain in an unsatisfactory or dilapidated condition. Yep, nothing but crooked politicians without a conscience.
M0J0 1 hour ago
To be honest sports tourism can be great for the Bahamas because of our location. Many teams were interested in coming down for training and with all of the major leaguers we have now can be a good boost for the economy and hotels if they were to choose to use the said location.
