Baseball Stadium’S Final Cost Rises To $31m

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

WORKS & Utilities Minister Alfred Sears says more than $31m will be needed to complete the Andre Rodgers Baseball Stadium of which $27m has already been “certified for payment”.

The Christie administration initially contracted Woslee Construction Company to build the stadium for about $24.9m. That figure, Mr Sears said, was adjusted to $21.4m then increased to $27.5m after contingency and provisional fees were added.

Mr Sears said construction began in September 2016 and was supposed to last for 15 months, ending in November 2017.

He said: “To date, $27,438,868.26 has been certified for payment. However, of that amount, there are payment certificates valued at $3,256,650 to date, which have not been paid for lack of funding allocated in the 2021/22 Ministry of Works and Utilities capital budget.”

Mr Sears said the project has been greatly delayed and impacted by a number of issues, including an escalation in the cost of materials, equipment and labour because of the transition between administrations.

“The project has been extended a number of times over approximately 38 months and across two VAT periods, causing the need for additional funding,” he said.

“Construction of ancillary buildings and concrete works, such as (ticket booths, batting cage aprons, roof and structural support for batting cages, etc) - was not priced in the tender process as drawings were incomplete and require $1,109,145.20 for completion. Hardscape and landscape – a provisional sum of $375,000.00 is needed for completion.

“Outstanding change order requests that may be valued at $906,057.69 pending scrutiny.

“Additional funding will be required to complete the stadium in the amount of $31,349,566.28. This includes VAT.”

Mr Sears said the project would have been completed if Woslee Construction Company had been allowed to finish its work.

He said a number of events are scheduled to take place at the stadium when it is completed.

“With the remobilisation of this project, we anticipate that by December 2022, the stadium would be ready for the hosting of the International Series Baseball Tournament,” he said. “We are working towards an early finish of the stadium, Madam Speaker, so that many more athletes such as Jazz Chisholm Jr, Lucius Fox Jr, and Kristian Robinson who are currently on the scene may follow in the footsteps of that great Bahamian Andre Rodgers, who was the first to make it to the major leagues in the sport of baseball.”