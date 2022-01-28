Two More Covid Deaths Confirmed

THE Ministry of Health has recorded two more COVID-19 deaths.

According to data released in the ministry’s January 26 dashboard, the two people are both Grand Bahama men — ages 80 and 78 — who died on January 13 and 14 respectively.

They pushed the country’s COVID-19 death count to 735. Forty other deaths are under investigation.

The ministry also said 94 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded on Wednesday.

Hospital cases stand at 134, with seven people in the intensive care unit.