Man Shot Dead In Abaco, Two Women Shot At In Separate Incidents

Abaco police are investigating a homicide in Marsh Harbour and two other shooting incidents on the island early on Saturday morning.

A man was discovered unresponsive shortly after 4am on Crocket Drive.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle reported that when officers arrived at the scene, they found the body of the man on the ground with apparent gunshot injuries.

A white-coloured Honda vehicle was also found near the victim’s body.

ASP Rolle said EMS personnel responded and found no signs of life.

The victim was transported to the Marsh Harbour Clinic, where he was examined by a doctor and pronounced dead.

Also early on Saturday, two women were shot at in separate incidents.

ASP Rolle said the first incident happened shortly before 2am when officers received a report that a woman had arrived at the Marsh Harbour Clinic suffering from gunshot injuries.

When police officers went to the clinic to investigate, the victim told them while she was standing outside a business establishment on Don McKay Boulevard, she heard several gunshots and later discovered that she had received injuries about her body.

ASP Rolle said doctors examined the woman and listed her injuries as serious.

An hour later, police received a report of a second shooting shortly after 3am at Murphy Town.

When officers arrived at the scene, a woman reported that she was asleep in her bedroom when she was awakened by the sound of gunshots coming through her bedroom window.

After the shooting, the woman said she heard a vehicle speed off.

Mr Rolle said there were no injuries reported in that incident.