Eleven More Covid Deaths Added To Toll

ELEVEN COVID-19 deaths were reported over a three-day period according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, pushing the total number of reported deaths in the country up to 746.

In the most recent case, a 45-year-old New Providence woman died on January 25.

The death was disclosed in the Saturday, January 29, COVID-19 dashboard, which was released yesterday.

There were also 26 new cases of the virus on Saturday: 20 in New Providence, one each in Grand Bahama and Abaco; two cases per island were also recorded in Eleuthera and Exuma.

Regarding hospitalisations, the ministry said 118 people were in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19. One hundred and nine of the cases are moderately ill and nine are in the intensive care unit.

Meanwhile, there are 7,134 active cases of the virus in the country.

Six additional deaths were reported in data released on January 28.

Those deaths happened between January 15 and 25.

They included an 82-year-old woman on January 15; a 62-year-old woman on January 17; a 69-year-old man on January 20; a 72-year-old man on January 24; and a 59-year-old woman on January 24.

All of the deceased were from New Providence. The final death recorded on January 28 was an 83-year-old woman from Abaco who died on January 25.

In the January 27 dashboard, four deaths were recorded.

Among the deaths was a 98-year-old woman from the capital who died on December 31, 2021. And then on January 2, a man, 54, died. The other deaths were an 89-year-old woman on January 11 and a 56-year-old man on January 14.

Officials could not be reached for comment yesterday, but back in October, Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville said local health experts believed the incease in deaths at the time was the result of people seeking medical intervention too late in their illness when help is less likely to yield results.

At the time he also said the government was looking at procuring additional drugs that were currently unavailable in the country to treat people sick with COVID-19.

While it is not yet known if the country has received those drugs, Doctors Hospital Health Systems has said it will soon have the monoclonal antibody to treat COVID-19 positive patients.