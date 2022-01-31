Two On Drug Possession Charge

By PAVEL BAILEY

TWO men were charged in the Magistrate’s Court on Friday after being found in possession of dangerous drugs by police.

Calvin Tynes, 26, of Fire Trail Road, appeared before Senior Magistrate Samuel McKinney on charges of possession of dangerous drugs. This comes after he was found in possession of one gram of Indian hemp when he was apprehended by authorities on Monday, January 24.

Tynes pleaded guilty to the charge and admitted that he had the drugs for his own personal use.

Given the relatively small quantity of drugs, Magistrate McKinney sentenced Tynes to a fine of $500 or two months in prison. Upon payment of the fine, he would be released from custody.

Another man was also charged with dangerous drug possession with intent to supply in a separate matter.

Bosfield Butler, Jr, 34, of Pride Estates, also appeared before Magistrate McKinney after his arrest by police on Wednesday, January 26, after being found in possession of five grams of Indian hemp.

While the suspect pleaded guilty, he said the drugs were solely intended for his own personal use. This resulted in his charges being reduced to simple possession of dangerous drugs.

Magistrate McKinney sentenced Butler to a $500 fine or two months in prison. Butler was released after paying his fine.