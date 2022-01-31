‘We’D Rather Not Talk About This Any More’

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

THE government wants to put to rest questions and criticism surrounding Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis’ admission that he broke his self-induced COVID-19 isolation to buy gifts at businessman Leon Griffin’s store before the former Bahamas Taxi Cab Union president was murdered.

Press secretary Clint Watson was asked to address concerns that there were inconsistencies in the account given by Mr Davis and the version of events stated by Health Minister Dr Michael Darville.

“Here’s what we’re going to say on that, I know that this has been lingering, lingering and I think we want to put this to rest,” Mr Watson said Friday in response to a question from a reporter about the situation.

“Here is what it is: at no time did the Prime Minister who is vaccinated, boosted and had just tested negative three times in a row, represent a transmission risk to others. Nor had he been ordered, let me make it clear, nor had he been ordered into quarantine. He chose to quarantine.

“There’s really nothing more to be said on this issue. Those are the facts and the Bahamian people have not asked us to move forward with it.

“We’ve given these facts and for the Bahamian people’s sake we want to move on and focus on what we are doing with the fight against COVID. How we are moving forward in the healthcare system and in the hospitals to create new hospitals here in the capital and there is so much more work that we are doing.

“Those are the facts; those are the particulars and we want to move on from this.

“The Bahamian people want us to move on from this.”

Last week, Dr Darville said Mr Davis “was en route” to self-quarantine when he stopped to “pay a bill” on December 23.

However, Mr Davis gave the impression that he was already in quarantine when he contacted Mr Griffin about purchasing gifts from a store that Mr Griffin owned, adding that he visited the store while only employees were present. Mr Griffin was also there and Mr Davis said they spoke during that time.

“I was supposed to be in quarantine and Christmas was nearing as we know and I ordered all of my Christmas gifts and I needed to pay for them so, I called the store and I said, ‘Look, I’m in quarantine and I need to pay for the things, but I can’t be seen out.’

“They said ‘Well when we close the store, we’ll let you know when the store is empty and you can come by.’ So, they called the aide about 10 minutes after six to say, ‘All clear, come now,’” Mr Davis said earlier this month.

The Prime Minister gave the details of what transpired during a memorial service in honour of Mr Griffin at the PLP’s headquarters.

His admission sparked calls from former Health Minister Dr Duane Sands for his resignation, while former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said the Prime Minister should apologise and pay a fine.

Regarding this, Mr Watson said the Prime Minister could only pay a fine if he had been charged with breach of the law.

“You can only pay a fine if you’ve been charged with something,” he said. “He’s not been charged with anything.”

Asked whether Mr Davis had been a part of investigations into Mr Griffin’s murder as he was one of the last people to see him alive, Mr Watson said: “I’m not aware of anything of that sort, I’m not aware of that.”

The Office of the Prime Minister had said earlier that Mr Davis did not breach the 2021 Health Services Rules by leaving quarantine last month, saying the nation’s leader had not been ordered to sequester by a medical professional.

“As Christmas approached, Prime Minister Philip Davis was informed that he had been exposed to persons who had tested positive for COVID,” a previous statement from OPM said.

“Between the 22nd and the 24th of December, he took three COVID tests—two PCR and one antigen—all of which were negative. Because the Prime Minister has had two vaccine shots and a booster shot, in addition to a prior infection, and because he had multiple negative test results, he was informed that he posed little transmission risk.”

The statement continued: “At no time did the Prime Minister breach the regulations in the Health Services (COVID-19) (Prevention and Management of Community Spread) Rules, 2021. The Prime Minister was not ordered into quarantine by a medical officer, as described in Article 19 (of the Health Services Rules).”

OPM officials previously said Mr Davis went into quarantine around 11.30pm on December 22. Mr Griffin was found shot dead outside his home shortly before 8pm on December 23.

A man has since been charged in court in connection with the incident.