Woman Used Her Car As A Weapon

By PAVEL BAILEY

A WOMAN charged with hitting a man with her car while aiming for her ex-boyfriend has officially changed her plea to guilty.

Jermonique Williams, 25, appeared before Senior Magistrate Samuel McKinney on Friday to continue her trial for a charge of causing harm after she was accused of hitting Kevin Laing with her car while aiming for her ex-boyfriend.

This incident occurred on August 9, 2020.

Following testimony about the incident from Mr Laing and two other witnesses on Thursday, Williams officially reversed her initial not guilty plea to one of guilty.

Williams’ lawyer asked that the court show leniency towards her client, stating this was her first offence. She also said the accused was studying to become a patient care assistant. She asked that when it came to sentencing, the magistrate takes into consideration Williams’ plea reversal.

The case was adjourned to March 5.