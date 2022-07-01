Human remains found in Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

HUMAN skeletal remains were discovered in a mound of soil that was transported by a truck to a residence in the Lucaya area, police reported.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle said that a male homeowner found a human skull while doing some yard work at his home on Wednesday.

According to reports, Police received a report shortly after 10am that human remains were found at a residence situated on Winterton Lane in the Chesapeake Subdivision.

When police arrived at the residence, they spoke to a male resident who told them that while mowing his lawn he discovered a human skull.

ASP Rolle said tthe man checked his surveillance camera. While viewing the footage, the male observed a round object fall from a truck that was offloading soil in his yard the previous day.

On closer inspection of the load of soil, the man also discovered several bones that were suspected of being human.

The remains were taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital, where they were examined by a doctor and determined to be human remains.

ASP Rolle said investigations are continuing into the matter.