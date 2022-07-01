‘Still areas that need attention after audit report’

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

TWO years after the Auditor General revealed alleged impropriety in the Magistrate Courts, Chief Justice Sir Brian Moree said there are still certain areas that require further attention.

In 2020, the alleged impropriety was highlighted in the report by Auditor General Terrence Bastian, exposing instances of cashiers allegedly altering payment receipts and involving two dozen cheques that had gone missing.

A case where a missing endorsed blank cheque for $6,000 that was later cashed was directly given to the Royal Bahamas Police Force for further investigation.

Yesterday, asked how he felt officials in the judiciary have done in addressing the concerns from the report, Mr Moree said: “I think that there are issues which still need to be addressed. Some of those matters we have dealt with through policy changes within the magistrate’s courts.

“We’ve introduced certain checks and balances, but I think there are still certain issues which require further attention.”

Asked more pointedly of the issue, he said: “Well, I’m afraid I have to be a little careful about that. Let’s just say this, those issues involve the police and further investigations. And, as I said, it’s not appropriate for me to preempt those, but there are certain things which I think still require further attention.”

When the cheques were brought up, he assured that aspects were addressed, but highlighted certain limitations.

“I think specifically these matters were looked into,” he told The Tribune. “I don’t frankly recall exactly the final outcome there because that was several years ago. I’ll have to check the files, but I think that the whole issue of accountability and checks and balances has been addressed at all levels in terms of policies and procedures.

“Now to the extent there’s gonna be any further inquiry and investigations at another level is a matter for the police and for the Director of Public Prosecutions.”

He added that the investigations are his office’s responsibility.

“Well, we follow through to the extent where we’re able to do in the judiciary. In other words, policies and procedures, checks and balances. We’re not responsible for investigations, police investigations, and any prosecutions that may come out of that.

“They fall into the area of the DPP and the police, but certainly we tried to make policy and process changes to introduce checks and balances and to better monitor these affairs. What else happens, as I say, is a matter for other agencies.”