Two more murders in nation

POLICE are investigating after two separate murders in the country.

The latest murder took place last night.

As The Tribune went to press, officers were at the scene on Robinson Road and Washington Street, where a man was found unresponsive.

Further details were unavailable late last night.

Meanwhile, Grand Bahama Police are investigating a murder after a man was stabbed to death on Wednesday evening at a local bar in Freeport.

According to reports, the victim and another man were involved in an argument.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle reported that shortly before 10pm on Wednesday, June 29, Police received a report of a stabbing at a bar situated on McKenzie Street.

He said officers were sent to the scene to investigate.

According to initial police reports, a group of men was standing in front of a business establishment when two adult males started arguing. It then escalated to a physical confrontation.

ASP Rolle said that one of the men was stabbed multiple times in the chest area and ran to the entrance door of the establishment where he collapsed.

The victim was transported to the Rand Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle. He was examined by a doctor and later succumbed to his injuries.

Mr Rolle said that a second male was also stabbed, but his injuries were non-life threatening.

ASP Rolle said investigations are underway and police are searching for a male suspect in connection with the matter.