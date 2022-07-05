Camp back after pandemic pause

FORT Charlotte Constituency’s 21st Summer Camp officially kicked off yesterday after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID- 19 pandemic.

The camp is expected to run to July 29 and targets children between the ages of three and 18.

At yesterday’s opening ceremony at T G Glover Primary School, Fort Charlotte MP Alfred Sears delivered keynote remarks, giving words of encouragement to the youngsters.

More than 100 students were in attendance.

“Projects such as the summer camp is important for young people to come together constructively out of school and engage in learning and engage in collaboration around projects and team work and also creativity. These things were important for me growing up,” Mr Sears later told reporters.

“We will have art and craft. We will have reading activities, English and sewing for girls to learn how to make their own skirts for school and we’re also teaching them how to farm,” said chairman of the Fort Charlotte branch, Donna Moxey.