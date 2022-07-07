Teachers respond to govt

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMAS Union of Teachers president Belinda Wilson says a response has been sent to the government on its counter proposal regarding a salary increase for educators.

She warned last month that it will not be business as usual in the upcoming Fall school semester if the government does not present an “acceptable” proposal for an increase of teachers’ salaries.

Asked for an update on the matter yesterday, she told The Tribune: “The union sent the government a response to their counter proposal. We have some areas that are not yet agreed, and I await the government’s response.”

During his 2022/2023 budget presentation in May, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis told Parliament that salary increases were planned for teachers, adding that both educators and nurses were to receive retention bonuses.

However, Mrs Wilson said that month the union will hold off on industrial action for one week, after revealing members have twice rejected counter proposals from the government as it relates to salaries for members.

In a general membership meeting that month, the president explained the full proposal presented by the government to members, but they unanimously rejected that salary proposal.

Another meeting held on May 24 saw 99 percent of BUT members vote to take industrial action, she said.