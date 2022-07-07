Woman, aged 96, dies of COVID-19

OFFICIALS reported another COVID-19 related death yesterday.

The victim, a 96-year-old woman, died on July 1. She was a resident of New Providence.

This death, contained in the July 5th dashboard, brings the country’s COVID death toll to 821.

Meanwhile, officials said there were 19 new COVID- 19 cases on Tuesday.

New Providence accounted for 13 of the cases.

There were also two on Grand Bahama, three on Cat Island and one in Abaco. Ten men and nine women were affected.

As it stands, 50 people are in the hospital being treated for the virus – 49 are moderately ill and one person is in the Intensive Care Unit.