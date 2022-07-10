Two in hospital after three stabbing incidents

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Two people are in hospital with serious injuries after three separate stabbing incidents – one in Abaco and two in Grand Bahama.

In Abaco, a man was stabbed in the left thigh during an altercation with another man on Saturday.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle reported that shortly before 4pm, police at the Marsh Harbour Police Station received a report that a man was at the Marsh Harbour Clinic suffering from stab wounds.

He said officers spoke with the victim who reported that he was at a local take-away in Marsh Harbour when a man he knows by face approached him. There was an altercation, and he was stabbed in the left thigh.

According to reports, the victim was examined by a doctor who listed his injuries as serious. He was later flown out to New Providence for further medical attention.

In Grand Bahama, police received a report shortly after 2am on Saturday that a woman was at the Rand Memorial Hospital suffering from stab wounds to the body.

Officers went to the hospital and saw the victim, who reported that she was at a nightclub in Pinder’s Point with several friends when they got into an altercation with another woman who she knows.

She told officers that during the altercation the woman produced a weapon and stabbed her in the back and shoulder. She was examined by a doctor who described her injuries as serious, but not life-threatening.

In a separate incident, police received a report shortly after 3pm on Saturday that a man was stabbed in the Beach Way Drive area.

According to initial reports, a man presented himself to the Southwestern Police Station and reported that while at his residence he was approached by a man known to him. During an altercation, he was stabbed in the left side of his neck.

The victim was transported to the Rand Memorial Hospital, where he was examined by a doctor and later released.

ASP Rolle said investigations are continuing into all three incidents.