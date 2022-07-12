FACE TO FACE: A new platform for Junkanoo to perform

By FELICITY DARVILLE

MARIO Smith Jr has created something new in the world of art and Junkanoo. He has created a miniature parade designed to bring the memory of the exciting Junkanoo parade to life. A Las Vegas-based artist, Mario is respected – not only for his talent – but his willingness to give back by teaching his skills to kids. But his home country is always close to his heart. For that reason, he came to Nassau in time for The Bahamas’ 49th Independence anniversary celebrations to share his special creations.

Last night, Mario Lorne Designs launched “The Rush Collection” in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth, Sports & Culture in a one-night cultural event held in the foyer of the Ivy Dumont Building, University Drive. This project will serve as an active and ongoing billboard in an effort to continually re-energise Bahamian culture. It will also serve as a new platform for Junkanoo enthusiasts, art collectors and participants.

Keeping true to his desire to positively impact the next generation, The Rush Collection will extend into a programme that provides mentorship and educational school programmes. But Mario isn’t doing it alone. He and four others have formed a company called The Rush Groove Group, that will allow Junkanoo enthusiasts to look beyond the scope of the parade and begin creating by products that will allow them to take their passion worldwide.

His uncle, Marlon Smith, better known by his middle name Gary, is the founder of The Rush Groove Group. A veteran professional in the field of internal audits, Gary has found a way to celebrate Bahamian culture and honour the rich foundation laid by his parents. It is with this love for country and respect for family values that Mario and Gary will take The Rush Groove Group to the world.

The Smith family’s foundation is Crooked Island Street, the Grove. There, Maurice Trevor Smith, known as “MT” and his wife Maude (nee Ferguson of Nicholl’s Town, Andros) raised 11 children. MT was known as the first police Inspector to solve a murder case using fingerprints as evidence. The case involved a nurse whose prints were retrieved from a scalpel. Maude was a homemaker. The Smiths were married for 54 years and gave their children a disciplined home where love of God, country and their fellow man was paramount.

Their efforts were not in vain. Their eldest, Maxine became an executive secretary at the Princess Hotel in Grand Bahama. Keith, better known as “Bellsy” is an offshore bank manager, well known for his prowess as a basketball player. Margaret Ann lives in Bermuda and is the former Governor of the Bermuda Monetary Authority. Marva became a noted educator who gave lifelong public service. Marsha is a recent retiree of Cable Bahamas in Grand Bahama. Mario Sr, father of Mario Lorne, is also in Grand Bahama, and is a seasoned professional at the Freeport Container Port. Marina owns a hotel and restaurant in Germany with her husband. Maude lives in Tallahassee and is a manager for Layne Bryant. Michael is an expert technician at BTC.

Marlon Gary, CEO of The Rush Groove Group, has been a manager at several internal audit departments, including BTC, Bank of the Bahamas, and Water and Sewerage; he is currently at BPL. Mauricia is in management at Breezes Hotel. Their parents have gone on, but their legacy survives through their offspring, like Mario Jr.

Mario was born in Grand Bahama, where he lived until the age of seven, when he moved with his mother to Malaysia. They stayed there for 14 months before moving to Holland, where he stayed until he was 14 years old. His mother Donna Ingraham is a world traveller. Donna’s mother, Marilyn also raised a big family with Donna’s father, Allan “Super” Ingraham, Sr, who was my grandfather – a well-loved taxi driver and political advocate. Mario’s siblings Mick and Melissa are also making their mark on the world.

Mario carried his love of Bahamian culture with him to Holland. When he was ten years old, his Uncle Gary came to visit him, bringing along with him Junkanoo tapes for him to watch, and crepe paper. An excited young Mario took them to school and staged an entire Junkanoo rush-out with his class.

When Mario returned to Freeport as a teenager, he enrolled in Grand Bahama Catholic High where he graduated. He was a well-rounded student, fluent in Dutch, and a successful athlete. He stayed true to his love of Junkanoo and became involved with the Classic Dancers, led by Ken “Motorboat” Francis. He continued to hang around the Junkanoo shack where his artistic ability did not go unnoticed. Eventually, Ken gave Mario the opportunity to design an entire parade – and their Junkanoo group won!

After graduating, Mario found himself in New Providence for a while. The incomparable Winston “Gus” Cooper became a mentor. Gus would pick Mario up from time to time and encourage him in his pursuits, while sharing his knowledge and wisdom with him. But Gus always told him: “You have got to do something beyond Junkanoo”.

Mario’s life continued to evolve. At the age of 23, he moved back to Holland. Eventually, he went to the United States to pursue his art career, where it blossomed. But Mario never forgot Gus’ words. He couldn’t understand why a guru in Junkanoo would say such a thing – until now. As he created The Rush Collection, he realised that so many passionate people are immersed in Junkanoo without the financial reward. He wants to change the landscape and help forge a path of empowerment for Junkanooers.

He connected with Stephen Bain in Las Vegas, and even though they grieved the death of their beloved mentor Gus, they made a decision to help to change the face of Junkanoo into something that could benefit the people who dedicate their lives to it.

Back in Las Vegas, Mario continues to be an ambassador for his country and culture just by naturally doing what he loves. In mainstream art, Las Vegas offered Mario a myriad of opportunities. He worked with Ferarri, the Wynn Vegas, and Carlos Santana. He would create beautiful masterpieces on stage with the musical genius. Eventually, he wanted to explore other parts of himself. He went to school and became a successful veterinary technician. Even though he was in another field, Mario still worked closely with the city of Las Vegas and taught art weekly at community centres for kids. His 11-year-old son Zyon who was the one who encouraged him to get back into art full-time. That set a light bulb off in his head. As Mario returned to the art world, he wanted to make sure that The Bahamas – and Junkanoo – were represented. Expect to see Mario take Junkanoo to Las Vegas in a major way.

He still lives in Las Vegas and is still teaching art to kids, but he wants to make sure that kids in The Bahamas are impacted as well. That is why The Rush Collection is near and dear to him. Mario says it is his hope that this partnership with the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture will “allow and develop a crucial and vital presence for the next generation of young art entrepreneurs in The Bahamas.”

A SPECIAL COMMENDATION

I WISH to take the opportunity to publicly commend two female police officers whom I had the opportunity to encounter in their official capacity this past week. Inspector Anastacia Ferguson, attached to Urban Renewal; and Sergeant Eugenia Brown, attached to the Airport Police Station.

Both of these women carried out their work with professionalism, poise and compassion. When officers like these come in contact with the public, it presents an opportunity for the members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force to be viewed in their best light. These officers are our relatives and friends. They have a job to do. There are some who take advantage of their position, but many are out there doing their best.

Women officers present an opportunity for the police force to present its image and message in a way that would be well-received by the public. These women maintain order and commanded respect while injecting a heart for the people into what they do. Women like these should be commended and should continue to be placed in leadership positions, bringing understanding and level-headedness to situations, while presenting as good role-models for their peers and subordinates.