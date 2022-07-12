Officer hurt as he tries to aid stab victim

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A POLICE officer was treated and discharged from the hospital, while a 29-year-old male remains in stable condition after being stabbed multiple times by a group of men.

The incident occurred around 6.51am yesterday in the area of Bay and Frederick Streets.

“According to reports, police officers observed a group of males attacking the 29-year-old man and intervened, which resulted in the officer being injured,” police reported.

“No arrests have been made in connection with this incident; however, police are actively investigating and appealing to members of the public who may have information that can assist police with their investigation, to contact the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2.”

Last October, a police officer was hospitalised after being shot while on duty at Lynden Pindling International Airport.