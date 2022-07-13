EDITOR, The Tribune.
Taxi plates...did I hear right immediately some 50, but eventually some 200?
Hope Ministry of Transport in about six-nine months will entertain hardship claims for many of these drivers who now have their own plates.
Go visit ranks at Baha Mar and Atlantis and check how many hirings a day the average plate gets?
To me, understand the very political action, but don’t understand the economics and logic.
Can hear screams in a few weeks - no business we need economic support forget the fare increase and subsidy for fuel.
D K McPHEE
Nassau,
July 8, 2022.
