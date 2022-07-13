EDITOR, The Tribune.

Taxi plates...did I hear right immediately some 50, but eventually some 200?

Hope Ministry of Transport in about six-nine months will entertain hardship claims for many of these drivers who now have their own plates.

Go visit ranks at Baha Mar and Atlantis and check how many hirings a day the average plate gets?

To me, understand the very political action, but don’t understand the economics and logic.

Can hear screams in a few weeks - no business we need economic support forget the fare increase and subsidy for fuel.

D K McPHEE

Nassau,

July 8, 2022.