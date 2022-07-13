‘Tell public what really went on with minister’

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

CONCERNED Citizens of The Bahamas have issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the government to make a public statement about what allegedly transpired between a Cabinet minister and police officer in May, insisting “further pressure will be applied” if their demand is not met.

Ricardo Smith, speaking on behalf of the advocacy group, said this pressure could mean rallying civil society and other groups to protest. He said it was also possible the group would seek international intervention should the matter continue to linger.

He was referring to allegations against Transport and Housing Minister Jobeth Coleby-Davis that she allegedly assaulted a police officer with her vehicle during an exchange at the Carnival road march in May.

The Elizabeth MP has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Still, Mr Smith said yesterday that “nobody is above the law.”

“It appears as if this minister who is involved is above the law,” he said. “We, as citizens of The Bahamas, must adhere to one law - a law that governs us all. It doesn’t matter if we are the garbage collector or the chief minister of the country and no one can be above it.”

He urged the government to launch a full investigation as he claims it is a public matter.

“We now have on record persons who witnessed the incident, who have now taken the position to come forward,” Mr Smith continued.

“We believe that as citizens we must be fair to the government and allow them to do what they have to do, but also when we feel that justice is denied we have a right to act.

“I believe that the day for action is soon. And so we want to put the government on notice and to give them 48 hours. Make a public announcement as it pertains to Minister Jobeth Coleby-Davis and what happened with that officer on that day.

“If they fail to, we will begin to rally the civil society, the religious movement and all within the society and then we will have to decide whether a demonstration will have to take place and if there is a need to call for international intervention because this cannot go unchecked.”

This comes after Prime Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis last week in the House of Assembly defended the Transport and Housing minister.

The Prime Minister said: “As far as I’m aware, my inquiries told me that whatever he (Dr Minnis) is now promoting to be an investigation was never an investigation. I understand there was something what I call for my purpose what is the execution of my duties, nothing more than an interior inquiry to determine if there was any truth or otherwise before they move to investigate and that’s where it lies and if he wants to know, he just needs to go to the police to find out – nothing more or less.

“I’ve spoken with the minister and I’m satisfied of her explanation to me and to others. I’m not on social media like others, but I was privy to a social media photograph of what’s supposed to be the incident. It appeared to me that a police (officer) was moving another police (officer) and was chastising him from what I saw on the video.”

However, earlier reports by the Police Staff Association (PSA) said the officer involved retained an attorney as he had to seek medical attention for his injuries and they are awaiting the conclusion of investigations into the matter.