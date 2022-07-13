Vaccines for children are on their way

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas is expected to receive some 24,000 paediatric doses of COVID-19 vaccines at the end of this month, Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville said yesterday.

“We have been working extremely hard,” Dr Darville told reporters. “Last week, I think we finalised all of the challenges that were hindering us to get the vaccine in the country and I’m pleased to report to the Bahamian people that as of the week of July 25, we anticipate the vaccines will be in the country, the paediatric doses.”

Asked how many doses are expected to arrive in the country, he said: “The last count I had was some 24,000 doses of the paediatric vaccines.”

The child doses of the Pfizer vaccine can be offered to children aged five through 11 years old.

Previously, only children between 12 and 17 were allowed to take the vaccine.

However, the age eligibility was expanded after a study conducted by the United States Food and Drug Administration found that the vaccine was safe for children in the age group.

Yesterday, Dr Darville said the government is now looking to secure vaccines for children as young as six months.

This comes after the US Centres for Disease Control recently approved COVID-19 vaccines for children between six months of age through four or five years old.

“We’re looking at doses for juvenile vaccines as well,” Dr Darville said. “It’s important for us to follow what is going on in the world and to implement the same protocols in the country. So, with that news, we’re already starting the process to see if we can get the juvenile vaccines into the country as well.”

Calls for child doses of COVID vaccinations increased earlier this year after several schools saw an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Dr Darville had previously told reporters that there has been great interest in the child vaccines from parents. However, he also assured them that taking the Pfizer vaccines will not be mandatory for children.

“At no particular point, do we want to create the impression that the Ministry of Education or Ministry of Health is going to force children to take the vaccine. This is a collaborative effort stemmed by the family and the parent,” the minister said at the time.

He added: “It’s important that we have the vaccine in the country because many families are asking for it for their children. Some don’t want it, but some are asking for it and it’s my job as minister of health to make sure it’s available in the country.

According to the government’s latest vaccine tracker, 168,994 people in The Bahamas have been fully vaccinated against the virus, while 158,631 have received at least one dose of the vaccine.